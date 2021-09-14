Evacuation orders reduced in Hayfork area on Monday, says Trinity County Sheriff
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a reduction in evacuation orders in the Hayfork area for the Monument Fire on Monday. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, September 13, all areas along Hyampom Road from Luck Jeep Trail, east along both sides of Hyampom Road to Cedar Gulch Road have been reduced to an evacuation warning. This includes Fox Lane, Turkey Track Road, and Doctor Lane.krcrtv.com
Comments / 1