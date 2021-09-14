CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Ralph Lauren Dress With a High Leg Slit and Cowgirl Hat at the 2021 Met Gala

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's big Met Gala red carpet debut will have to wait a little longer. Lopez arrived at the Met Gala tonight in New York City solo, wearing a Ralph Lauren plunge dress with a high leg slit and faux fur wrap. She accessorized with a cowgirl hat and giant statement necklaces. Affleck joined her inside the event, where they were photographed kissing with their masks on.

