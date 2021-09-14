Anritsu Announces 5G Standalone Network Service Assurance in the Public Cloud on AWS

PARTNER FEATURE: Recently, at the press conference of “5G 700MHz Convergent Network of Dahaize Coal Mine”, ZTE assisted Shanxi Yulin Energy & Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. of China Coal Mine Group, China Coal Technology Engineering Group Smart Mining Co., Ltd., China Radio & Television, China Mobile and other partners in deploying the 5G industry core network (i5GC+iIMS), which provides end-to-end 5G VoNR HD video services for Dahaize Coal Mine, and dispatches and directs the coal mine to work safely underground in real time. It realizes the 5G 700M+2.6G convergent networking of the world’s first coal industry. This is the first time that the 5G 700MHz frequency band network is applied in the field of industrial energy. It is of great significance to the intelligent development of coal mines in China.

