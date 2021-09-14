CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anritsu Announces 5G Standalone Network Service Assurance in the Public Cloud on AWS

Cover picture for the articleAnritsu has announced the deployment of its Mobile Network Service Assurance solutions on the public cloud with AWS. Following on from a recent press release where Anritsu announced two Tier-1 5G Standalone Service Assurance wins, Anritsu, in partnership with its Mobile Network customers and with AWS, has introduced a solution to fully deploy the Service Assurance systems in the public cloud.

