Kicking off the campaign on Sept. 6, 2021, 13 members of the class of 2025 will be campaigning for senator and class Student Government Association positions. Elections will begin Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. that day. All voting will take place on PhoenixConnect and results will be announced in the Moseley Student Center at 7:30 p.m. The elected candidates will take their oath of office, a public commitment to uphold the duties, responsibilities and obligations serving in SGA, on Sept. 16, 2021.

ELON, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO