CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Johanson Technology Introduces Triband Ceramic Diplexer for Wi-FI 6E

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohanson Technology has introduced a new triband Wi-Fi 6E ceramic diplexer solution with operational bands of 2.4-2.5 GHz, 4.9/5.1-5.85 GHz, and 6.1-7.2 GHz. The demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in industrial, medical, High Definition wireless streaming, and gaming applications has been increasing at a rapid pace. Devices like wireless routers, access points, and gateways are key communication elements supporting multi-band WiFi 6E Wireless Local Area Network and IEEE 802.11ax protocols.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

LitePoint Launches a New Test System for the Wi-Fi 7 Standard

LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced the IQxel-MX test system, which can handle the high-performance requirements of the new Wi-Fi 7, IEEE 802.11be standard. Wi-Fi 7 enables Extremely High Throughput (EHT), which operates at close to five times the maximum throughput of Wi-Fi 6, and provides very low latency. Combining these capabilities with the new multi-link modes, Wi-Fi 7 will power the future of connectivity for the most demanding wireless applications.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Amazon Labor Day sale continues with eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers from $90

Amazon's extended Labor Day sale continues to slash prices on a range of Alexa-enabled devices. If you want to upgrade your home wireless network setup, this deal is for you. As part of the sale, you can get the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router for $90. It typically retails for $129, so that's $39 off its normal price. This marks this dual band Wi-Fi router's lowest price ever. In terms of labor day deals, it's one of the best you can still get.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

TP-Link Archer AX21 review: The best budget Wi-Fi 6 router

While the idea of upgrading your router to a next-gen model that supports all of the latest Wi-Fi 6 features might sound daunting -- and expensive -- the TP-Link Archer AX21 is neither of those things. An AX1800 router with full support for Wi-Fi 6, the AX21 can be had for less than $100, and it's a cinch to set up. Even better, the AX21 was as stable as it gets throughout my gauntlet of speed tests -- and it notched faster average speeds and better range than similarly budget-priced AX1800 models, too.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Motorola MH7020, MH7022 & MH7023 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems official in India

Motorola via its intelligent networking products arm Minim, has unveiled its latest home wireless networking solution to the Indian market. The Motorola MH7020 Wi-Fi Mesh system, the MH7022, and the MH7023 are all available via Amazon India or Flipkart priced from Rs. 7,999 (~$109). The Motorola home Wi-Fi mesh system...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Fi#Diplexer#Ceramic#Ieee#Eia0603#Band Pass Filter
Tom's Guide

Get fast, reliable Wi-Fi everywhere with devolo’s Magic 2 Wi-Fi next

Whole-Home Wi-Fi is a great concept, but not always an actual reality. Conventional Wi-Fi extenders can run into difficulties transmitting through floors and walls. This can lead to inconsistent Wi-Fi coverage in your home, with some areas being ‘dead zones’. Fortunately, there is a solution to this problem. It’s called...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

TP-Link’s Archer GX90 AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router is available now

TP-Link’s newest gaming router, the Wi-Fi 6 Archer GX90 (which we first wrote about as part of our CES coverage in January, 2020), has finally gone on sale at Amazon and other retailers for MSRP $249, undercutting a lot of its competition in the tri-band Wi-Fi 6 gaming router space by a fair amount—assuming it holds up well.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs 2021

Best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs Android Central 2021. Smart Wi-Fi plugs are a dime a dozen, and they are wonderfully affordable devices. The best smart Wi-Fi plugs let you effectively turn just about anything plugged into them "smart." Once plugged in, you can control the device, be it a coffee maker, fan, or lamp, from your phone or even, in some cases, your voice. But not all of them are rated for use outdoors. Why would you want to use one outdoors? Whether it's to control your holiday lights or inflatables, set a sprinkler to water the flowers on a schedule, or turn a porch light on every night at a specific time, there are plenty of reasons these can come in handy. We have rounded up some of the best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs you can buy.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max adds Wi-Fi 6 and faster performance

Amazon is today introducing a new flagship streaming stick that joins the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite. Dubbed the “Fire TV Stick 4K Max” (sigh) and priced at $54.99, the company’s latest device has improved processing power, more memory, and also adds speedier Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. Plus it maintains wide support for HDR formats including Dolby Vision. Preorders start today, and Amazon currently shows a delivery date of October 7th.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
lifewire.com

How to Connect an Echo Dot to Wi-Fi

Alexa app: More > Settings > Device Settings > Your Echo Dot > Wi-Fi Network > Change, and follow prompts to complete the process. You will need to know the SSID and password of your Wi-Fi network, unless the details are stored with Amazon. During Wi-Fi setup, you can choose...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Today's best Amazon deal is this mesh Wi-Fi system for 30% off

Labor Day may be over, but September sales have begun and there are plenty of Amazon deals ripe for the picking. One such deal can help blanket your home in Wi-Fi, which is especially useful for those still working from home. For a limited time, Amazon has its Eero Mesh...
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Teledyne Relays Introduce 50+ GHz Coaxial Switches for 5G and Other Demanding Applications

Teledyne Relays has announced the availability of a significantly expanded line of 50+ GHz coax switches, adding transfer switching, terminated, and normally-open models to its product line-up. The new models include:. CCR-38U: SPnT, DC-52 GHz Normally Open Coax Switch. CCS-37U: DPDT, DC-52 GHz Failsafe/Latching Transfer Switch. CCRT-50U: Terminated SPDT, DC-53...
ELECTRONICS
Network World

How to Design Your Wireless Network for Wi-Fi 6E

For most organizations, whether designing a wireless network for a greenfield deployment or augmenting an existing one to accommodate 6Hz, there are several factors to consider for Wi-Fi 6E. Any discussion of how to introduce Wi-Fi 6E and the 6GHz band will depend on specifics on the ground, including existing switches, cabling, and priority locations…and most importantly, the access points (APs) themselves.
COMPUTERS
Government Technology

Geoverse Deploys 5G/LTE in Lieu of Wi-Fi for Virtual Learning

While several cities in the U.S. have looked to Wi-Fi expansion projects to provide K-12 students with Internet access for virtual learning in recent months, some local governments and school districts have instead turned to 5G/LTE cellular networks as cost-effective alternatives for closing the digital divide. One of their partners...
EDUCATION
SamMobile

Here’s every Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet that supports Wi-Fi 6/6E

Samsung’s first smartphone with Wi-Fi 6 (also known as Wi-Fi ax) wireless connectivity was the Galaxy S10. Since then, the company started adding Wi-Fi 6 to most of its high-end smartphones and tablets. Recently, the Galaxy A52s 5G became the South Korean firm’s first mid-range device to feature Wi-Fi 6.
CELL PHONES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gadgets: Devolo Magic 2 offers an easy fix for home Wi-Fi outages

As far as home Wi-Fi and internet goes, there's only one thing worse than a bad signal and dead zones, and that's no service at all. Enter the Devolo Magic 2. This German-made, plug-and-play adapter turns AC power outlets into Wi-Fi access points that relay internet data throughout your house via existing electrical wiring. Transmission speeds can reach as fast as 2,000 mbps, depending in part on the condition of your power lines. The range is up to 1,600 feet, and it connects via 2.4 and 5 GHz.
ELECTRONICS
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: Guest Room Technology – Wi-Fi and So Much More

Guest room technology used to include the phone, the remote and the television. If you were lucky, you would get a cool bedside alarm clock that would work with your iPod. Today, guest room technology has come a long way. Hotel guests are using more bandwidth during their stay and now streaming services are top of mind. Watch 3 guest room tech leaders discuss streaming tech, casting solutions as well as how Wi-Fi will become even more important. The panelists for this session are: Tammy Estes, Chief Product Officer from Nomadix, Inc., Trevor Dowswell, Chief Technology Officer of Hotel Internet Services and David Heckaman, Vice President of Product Strategy at Cloud5 Communications.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

The best Wi-Fi routers of 2021

A quality Wi-Fi connection is awfully nice to have if you're spending a lot of time working or attending school from home due to the pandemic and have more than one connected device pulling bandwidth at the same time. Wi-Fi 6, which was first introduced a few years ago, is the latest generation of Wi-Fi and it boasts faster, more efficient home network performance. Now, the growing number of new, second-gen mesh router options is worth paying attention to as well -- particularly since so many of them are so much less expensive than the router combo systems that came before them.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Iskratel Launches GPON FTTH Home Gateway with Wi-Fi 6

As Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) technology becomes increasingly more essential, so does the demand for operators to unlock the full potential of gigabit connectivity. Iskratel’s latest launch, the Innbox G92 delivers multi-gigabit wireless connectivity and guarantees superior user experience. The high-end and performance-optimised GPON FTTH Home Gateway has an integrated fibre-termination unit...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
TechRepublic

Communities in need get a boost from Wi-Fi 6 technology

Here's how one company boosts connectivity to rural communities, offering streaming and Wi-Fi calling to those without service. When Geoff Turner was charged with bringing Wi-Fi to an olympic trials event in Blue River, Oregon, in 2020, he did not take the task lightly. As part of the Elevate Tech Group, a leading managed service provider in Oregon, Turner knew that bringing new technology to the community—which had recently been ravaged by forest fires—was about more than celebrating athletics; it was about helping the community connect.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy