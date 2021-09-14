Johanson Technology Introduces Triband Ceramic Diplexer for Wi-FI 6E
Johanson Technology has introduced a new triband Wi-Fi 6E ceramic diplexer solution with operational bands of 2.4-2.5 GHz, 4.9/5.1-5.85 GHz, and 6.1-7.2 GHz. The demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in industrial, medical, High Definition wireless streaming, and gaming applications has been increasing at a rapid pace. Devices like wireless routers, access points, and gateways are key communication elements supporting multi-band WiFi 6E Wireless Local Area Network and IEEE 802.11ax protocols.www.everythingrf.com
