FreeWave Introduces a Purpose Built Low-Cost IIoT Solution Powered by Satellites

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeWave's new Fusion Satellite powered by Swarm Technologies has developed a reliable IIoT connectivity powered by satellites. Enterprises with remote operations looking to benefit from IIoT, but without access to reliable connectivity options, have had no option but to rely on costly satellite providers with little IIoT experience. FreeWave Technologies, together with Swarm Technologies, is taking the cost out of that equation with Fusion Satellite, a purpose-built satellite solution specifically designed to meet IIoT requirements. Powered by innovative Swarm Tile satellite modems, Fusion Satellite makes it easy for enterprises to connect multiple devices and sensors in the field, access edge data, drive new operational efficiencies and improve asset management. To further advance the sensor to satellite applications FreeWave and Swarm's first commercial partner, ModuSense, have formed a joint venture to accelerate innovation in the marketplace.

