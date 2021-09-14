Cadence and Samsung Accelerate 3nm Mixed-Signal Silicon
Cadence Design Systems announced that it has collaborated with Samsung Foundry to deliver qualified Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready process design kit (PDK) technology files that support a range of Samsung process technologies from 28FDS to GAA base 3nm. The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready PDK allows mutual customers to speed their time to market by ensuring that the qualified Cadence® custom and digital design tools seamlessly interoperate on various Samsung process technologies. The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready PDK improves productivity for mixed-signal designs used in data centers, networking, 5G, mobile, industrial and automotive applications.www.everythingrf.com
Comments / 0