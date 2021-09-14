Cadence and Samsung Accelerate 3nm Mixed-Signal Silicon

Samsung has revealed in its research that Brits will potentially choose more digital forms of payment as stores reopen in post-pandemic shopping revival. Whilst traditionally using cash or plastic cards for payments, the country has embraced more digital forms of payment over the last few years with almost half (46%) of Brits saying they were more willing to pay digitally at the peak of the lockdown in 2020. But as stores reopened in 2021 with more stringent health and safety measures, an even greater shift towards more low contact, mobile forms of payment is seen, Samsung reports.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO