Black Democrats target GOP

By Alexi McCammond
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
A growing group of Black Democrats — mostly men — is stepping up to try to unseat Republican House members in California, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Illinois. Why it matters: Although independent analysts like the Cook Political Report think the members' districts are friendly GOP territory, a Black political group backing the challengers believes the candidates have a chance because of their local ties and the districts' changing demographics.

Richard Fischer
9d ago

Everything Dr. King preached about unity and character are rejected by the left. Dr. King brought about desegregation and to focus on a man's character not skin color. Today's lefty loons want and champion for segregation (only poc allowed) and judge people strictly based on the color of their skin. Dr. King would not support today's democratic party he would be heartbroken.

Lee Rockey
9d ago

Black Demoncrats are for sure not the sharpest knife in the drawer.They must really like plantation life.Democrats are gonna keep y’all Demoncrats in chains.

9090
9d ago

like their KKK roots the democrats are using their slaves to undermine the party that is trying to provide freedom from an overreaching government. when will these blacks realize that the democrats don't care about them

Inside Nova

Prince William Democrats swamping GOP in money race

Democrats are outraising their Republican counterparts fourfold in the campaign for Prince William County area seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. Candidates filed campaign finance reports last week covering activity from July 1 to Aug. 31. In the eight districts covering parts of Prince William County, Democrats collectively raised...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Liberal Senate Democrats urge House to postpone critical infrastructure vote

Eleven liberal Senate Democrats are urging their House counterparts to postpone passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation until Congress passes a massive social welfare spending package. “The House of Representatives should wait to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders and 10 other liberal Democrats said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfyi.org

House Democrats' Alternative Redistricting Proposal Rejected By GOP

Indiana House Democrats proposed an alternative state House redistricting map Wednesday, which was rejected by Republicans. The proposed map was drawn by a Hoosier citizen, coming out of an independent redistricting commission’s competition. House Democrats said it was important for their proposal to come from someone outside the legislature – lawmakers, they've said, should not pick their voters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
