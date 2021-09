Charles Cooke of National Review Online assesses congressional Democrats’ concerns about the direction their party is taking. When Democratic proposals begin to fail, Senators Sinema and Manchin tend to take all the heat. But that doesn’t mean they’re actually alone in their opposition. Indeed, as we’ve now seen with both the minimum wage and the filibuster, their reluctance is often a warning sign that there are other Democrats who do not want to get aboard, but do not want to say so quite yet.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO