Collierville, TN

Fire inside Collierville Target intentionally set, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 9 days ago
TARGET EDUCACION Una tienda Target en Oklahoma City el 24 de junio del 2021. (Foto AP/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)

COLLIERVILEE, TENN. — FOX13 has uncovered new information about a blaze at a local Target store.

Firefighters responded June 12 at 11:54 a.m. to the Target at 325 New Byhalia Rd.

Crews discovered heavy smoke and a fire on a grocery aisle that activated two sprinkler heads, according to the Town of Collierville.

FOX13 obtained a police report from the Town of Collierville that stated the fire was intentionally set.

This case remains open and under investigation. If you have information regarding this arson, please contact Collierville Crime Stoppers @ 901457-CASH, Tennessee Arson Hotline @ 1-800-762-3017, the Collierville Fire Department 901-457-2482 or Collierville Police Department 901-853-3207.

