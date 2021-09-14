How Pete Davidson Honored His Late Father and More 9/11 Victims at the 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson cleans up nicely. That was evident at the Met gala 2021, when the fashion-loving bro wore a polished dress by Thom Browne, in lieu of the more expected suit. The comedian has been experimenting with fashion this past year, thanks to his stylist Britt Theodora. Just last week, she put him in a T-shirt by The Vampire’s Wife, a purple Bode knit cardigan, and bold print pants by Somdusca for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, bringing his love for fashion to a more outré level. Theodora brought that same risk-taking philosophy to Davidson’s Thom Browne look. “We felt the dress represented Thom Browne’s identity as an American designer who is constantly breaking boundaries and norms,” Theodora tells Vogue. “The classic shape of the dress gave the perfect ode to American tailoring.”

