How Pete Davidson Honored His Late Father and More 9/11 Victims at the 2021 Met Gala

By Cydney Contreras
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson is honoring his late father on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. The Saturday Night Live comedian showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress and blazer from Thom Browne on Monday, Sept. 13, mere days after he marked the 20 year anniversary of his father Scott Davidson's death. The 33-year-old firefighter was one of many individuals who died in the fall of the Twin Towers.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
#9 11#The Met Gala#Big Bang Theory
