NFL

Greg Newsome II posts incredible NFL debut vs Pat Mahomes, Chiefs

By Michael Hanich
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the biggest NFL games of the week, former Northwestern Wildcat and Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II had a great professional debut. In the Browns’ 33-29 loss on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs, Newsome was in the game for 44 coverage snaps and only allowed one catch for four yards from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. Newsome was only targeted once while in the game for Cleveland.

The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
Kansas State
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns justice: NFL rights a wrong, fines Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis

The NFL has corrected their mistake and fined Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis for his role in the sideline incident with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. It took more time than expected, but after some Twitter backlash and reviewing the incident over, the NFL finally decided that Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis deserved a fine for his role in the sideline push with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.p.
NFL
Pat Mahomes
Cleveland.com

JC Tretter calls for Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis to be disciplined for shoving Browns’ Ronnie Harrison Jr.; NFL is reviewing the entire matter

CLEVELAND, Ohio —Browns center JC Tretter joined Myles Garrett in calling for Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis to be disciplined for his role in the sideline incident that resulted in Harrison’s ejection from Sunday’s 33-29 loss to the Chiefs on the fifth defensive play. An NFL spokesman told Cleveland.com Monday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Browns vs. Chiefs NFL live stream reddit for Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns to begin the 2021 regular season. Seven months after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs get to begin their 2021 campaign at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cleveland Browns for their first regular-season game of the year.
NFL
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
Sports
USA Today

Browns plan to start rookie CB Greg Newsome II in Week 1 vs. Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns held an open competition for their starting cornerback spot opposite Denzel Ward this offseason. Third-year cornerback Greedy Williams and rookie CB Greg Newsome II battled throughout training camp and the preseason. On Wednesday as the practice week and preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs began, the coaching...
NFL
National football post

Chiefs to debut retooled O-line in opener vs. Browns

The most significant concern buzzing around the Kansas City Chiefs preseason camp involved improvement needed along the offensive line. In particular, better protection is a must to spare Patrick Mahomes from being battered like he was in a lopsided Super Bowl defeat. Results from a complete overhaul up front will begin to surface Sunday when Kansas City opens the season at home against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL

