Greg Newsome II posts incredible NFL debut vs Pat Mahomes, Chiefs
In one of the biggest NFL games of the week, former Northwestern Wildcat and Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II had a great professional debut. In the Browns’ 33-29 loss on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs, Newsome was in the game for 44 coverage snaps and only allowed one catch for four yards from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. Newsome was only targeted once while in the game for Cleveland.saturdaytradition.com
