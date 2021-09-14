CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison Rae Hit The Met Gala Red Carpet And Twitter Immediately Said, "I'm Done!"

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s be honest: Addison Rae would look drop-dead gorgeous in just about anything. However, fans at home were not feeling her 2021 Met Gala look. The tweets about Addison Rae at the 2021 Met Gala were so, so brutal. There are several reasons fans gave Rae side-eye for attending the Met Gala. In addition to shading her outfit of choice, they questioned whether she should have been invited to the event in the first place. The Met Gala is typically reserved for Hollywood elite and certified A-listers. So, fans didn’t think someone who built their career off of TikTok should have snagged a coveted invite.

