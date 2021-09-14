Former Gamecock tailback makes NFL debut, scores touchdown for Ravens

It took quite the impressive preseason and certain circumstances for former South Carolina running back Ty’Son Williams to be in the spot he’s in for the Baltimore Ravens. Williams went undrafted in 2020, signed to the Ravens’ practice squad and was moved up to the active roster for one game but didn’t record any stats. He climbed his way up the roster this offseason with consistent practices and a string of injuries to Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins (ACL), Justice Hill (Achilles tendon) and Gus Edwards (ACL).