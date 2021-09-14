Southwell Medical pediatrician talks about children with COVID-19
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Providing pediatric services to the community has become crucial, especially during the most recent COVID-19 wave seen in school-aged children. Monday was Dr. Katie Hudgens’ first day at Southwell Medical in Adel. She’s the first pediatrician to join the team. She left the Peach State to do her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics in Louisiana, but she’s excited to be back to help the Adel and Cook County community.www.walb.com
