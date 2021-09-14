CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meatable, Royal DSM join forces to make cultured meat more affordable, scalable

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM – With a goal of making cultured meat products more affordable and more easily scalable, cultivated meat startup, Meatable, announced on Sept. 13 its partnership with Royal DSM. The companies are focused on making the development of growth media for its products more affordable as this is currently the costliest component in the creation of cultured meat products. According to the company, between 50% and 90% of production cost of cultured meat creation goes toward growth media, which is the liquid that contains the essential nutrients required to grow the cells from hair or tissue of livestock.

TechCrunch

Animal Alternative makes a platform play in the growing market of cultured meat

Animal Alternative, which presented today at TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield, is the brainchild of two Cambridge grads who repeatedly encountered each other during their studies in biotech there. Clarisse Beurrier and Yash Mishra found that they shared a conviction that meat production desperately needs a reboot, and their skills complemented each other as well. They decided to start a company to pursue a new, data-heavy approach that could make cultured meat production as much a software problem as a hardware one.
foodmanufacturing.com

Eat Just's Cultured Meat Unit Nabs Another $97M in Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, announced Sept. 20 that its GOOD Meat division has secured $97 million in new funding, adding to the initial $170 million publicized in May. The overall $267 million fundraise is the largest to date in the burgeoning cultivated meat sector, which analysts predict could become a $25 billion global industry by 2030.
just-food.com

Eat Just attracts more funding for cell-cultured arm Good Meat

Eat Just, the US firm centred on alt-protein products, has secured new funding to foster growth in Good Meat, its cell-cultured arm. The company has won US$97m in financing from existing and new investors for Good Meat, which is so far centred on cell-based chicken. Good Meat also attracted $170m...
TheSpoon

David Welch on GMO Controversy and Its Lessons for the Cell-Cultured Meat Industry

The introduction of GMO crops in the 1990s was a moment of opportunity for international agriculture—yet communications with consumers went wrong. GMO crops have been called frankenfoods, mutants, and carcinogens. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly half of U.S. adults believe that GMO foods are less healthy than GMO-free foods. The Non-GMO Project reports that its butterfly graphic is “the fastest-growing label in the natural products industry.”
Food Navigator

GOOD Meat secures additional $97m to expand cell-cultured meat operation

Eat Just’s cell-cultured meat division GOOD Meat has secured an additional $97m on top of the $170m announced in May, bringing its overall fundraise to $267m, the largest to date in the nascent sector. San Francisco-based GOOD Meat​​ – which recently announced plans to build a cell-cultured meat facility in...
929nin.com

Cultured Meat Industry Secured Nearly $366 Million of Funding In 2020

Cultured meat has rapidly become the rising star of the sustainable food industry, as several companies worldwide are racing to gain patents and government certifications to allow the proliferation of these lab-produced meat products. Restaurants from Singapore to Qatar are preparing to serve the new cell-based meat including San Francisco's famous Atelier Crenn, propelling the sustainable protein into the spotlight. And now a new report from the Good Food Institute states that the cultured meat industry just experienced its best funding year ever, securing more than $366 million in 2020.
