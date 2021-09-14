Meatable, Royal DSM join forces to make cultured meat more affordable, scalable
AMSTERDAM – With a goal of making cultured meat products more affordable and more easily scalable, cultivated meat startup, Meatable, announced on Sept. 13 its partnership with Royal DSM. The companies are focused on making the development of growth media for its products more affordable as this is currently the costliest component in the creation of cultured meat products. According to the company, between 50% and 90% of production cost of cultured meat creation goes toward growth media, which is the liquid that contains the essential nutrients required to grow the cells from hair or tissue of livestock.www.meatpoultry.com
