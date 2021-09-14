Denzelle Good questionable to return with knee injury
The Raiders had no problem moving the ball on their first possession . . . until they reached the Baltimore 21. On the same play Andre James was called for holding, right guard Denzelle Good stayed down on the field and running back Josh Jacobs limped off. Three plays later, James’ botched snap cost the Raiders 14 yards before Derek Carr fell on the fumble. It pushed the Raiders out of field goal range.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0