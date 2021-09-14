CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denzelle Good questionable to return with knee injury

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders had no problem moving the ball on their first possession . . . until they reached the Baltimore 21. On the same play Andre James was called for holding, right guard Denzelle Good stayed down on the field and running back Josh Jacobs limped off. Three plays later, James’ botched snap cost the Raiders 14 yards before Derek Carr fell on the fumble. It pushed the Raiders out of field goal range.

