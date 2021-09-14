Driver Dies After Crashing Into Dump Truck In Chisago County
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a dump truck in eastern Minnesota Monday afternoon.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Keystone Avenue near 400th Street in Sunrise Township.
The dump truck was stopped, waiting to turn into a driveway, when the other driver collided with it, authorities said.
That driver was flown to Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition and later pronounced dead. Authorities have not identified him.
The sheriff’s office said it does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
