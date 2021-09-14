CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for the New Movie With Yuta

Cover picture for the articleOne awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is readying for the release of the anime's very first movie with a slick take on Yuta Okkotsu! After the successful debut season of the anime came to an end, it was announced that rather than continue on with a second season as many had expected the anime will be branching out with its very first feature film instead. This new feature film will be bucking the trend even further and will be going back in time to flesh out a very important moment from the series' past that will be important to the future of the anime.

