After a year and a half on hiatus, the Met Gala 2021 has arrived, and one thing's for certain: It's just as fabulous as ever before. Centering around the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the night honors legendary American designers and their impact throughout fashion's history. The COVID-19 pandemic paused most of the world for 18 months and a night of celebration like this one is much needed to kickstart a fashion renaissance.

