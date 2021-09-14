CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! Season 38 Opens with Pre-Recorded Episode Hosted by the Now-Ousted Mike Richards

By Ally Mauch
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! season 38 has begun. The first episode of the new season featured host Mike Richards, who stepped down from the position last month after his past offensive comments about women and other minority groups resurfaced online, amid other allegations. Despite his departure, episodes that were taped during Richards' nine-day...

people.com

