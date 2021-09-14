CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The NFL back at full-capacity, mask policies differ by team

By Russell Haythorn
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpVua_0bv7BGC800

DENVER — Orange and blue clad tailgaters are back at Empower Field at Mile High, and about the only mask around here during the preseason was the one Miles the mascot wore over his head.

The NFL’s doors are now open to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started.

At the Denver Broncos regular season opener against the New York Giants in New Jersey this past weekend fans returned in full force. Some wore masks, but most did not. Some are vaccinated, and others are not.

Empower Field will light up for the regular season home opener in two weeks on Sept. 26 against the New York Jets, and fans are thrilled.

“So excited,” Josh Jurgens said. “One hundred percent.”

Restrictions vary city by city, so let’s break it down a bit.

Only three teams in the NFL — the Seattle Seahawks, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints — are requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination.

In Las Vegas, fans who show up unvaccinated can get a shot on site and gain day-of access with a mask.

The Broncos and 28 other teams are allowing vaccinated fans to attend without wearing masks, while requiring unvaccinated fans to wear masks.

But at Empower Field and many other stadiums, it’s an honor system of sorts. They are not checking each fan's vaccination status.

Also, a handful of teams — like the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons — are requiring masks inside suites and enclosed spaces in the stadium. Other teams are only encouraging masks indoors.

“Hopefully, you’re responsible enough that you do what’s right for those around you,” Jurgens said. “If we’re all responsible adults, I think we’re fine.”

“The mask is not going to kill you,” a woman named Vicki said outside Empower Field on Monday. “But it will stop you from killing somebody else.”

She and her daughter both said they would not be attending a full-capacity game anytime soon because her daughter has a newborn.

“It’s just an unnecessary risk,” said Zoe, her daughter. “That many people in one place.”

“If you’re outdoors and you’re in a crowded space, then you should still be wearing a mask,” said Dr. Jared Eddy, assistant professor of medicine in the micro-bacterial and respiratory infections division at National Jewish Health. “I would say, know the moment we are in right now, and the moment we’re in is that cases are rising pretty much everywhere in the United States.”

Eddy and others say the delta variant is more contagious, which is all the more reason to be careful.

“I would not go to a game now,” Eddy said. “I mean, the level of infection is just too high. Someone used the analogy, if you’re in a place where people are smoking and you’re outdoors, you can still smell the smoke from the people around you. And that’s essentially like the aerosols that people generate when they cough or speak or even breathe.”

But die-hard football fans say whether it’s masks or proof of vaccination, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to be in the stadium on game day.

“If that keeps their doors open and we get to watch football games on Sunday, I think that’s great,” Jurgens said.

Editor's Note: Denver7 360 stories explore multiple sides of the topics that matter most to Coloradans, bringing in different perspectives so you can make up your own mind about the issues. To comment on this or other 360 stories, email us at 360@TheDenverChannel.com . See more 360 stories here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#The Seattle Seahawks#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New Orleans Saints#Broncos#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#National Jewish Health#Coloradans
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy