Patricia Anne Powers: Celebration of Life set for Sept. 26 at Hickman Park

Patricia Anne Powers passed away peacefully January 9th, 2021 at the age of 90. Born in Durban, South Africa on November 20th, 1930 to Wells and Belle Evans, Anne was the oldest of 3 children. Her family had lived in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg until 1946 when the family moved to St. Claire, Michigan and lived there until Anne’s graduation from St. Clair High School in 1948. The family then moved to Seattle, and bought a home at the north end of Lake Washington. Anne attended the University of Washington for a year, then went to business school. In 1950, Anne met Allen Powers and they married in 1951. They lived in the Union Bay Village Veterans housing as Allen was still attending the UW; there they had the first of their six children.