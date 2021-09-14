CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iman Turns Heads in Massive Gold Feathered Headpiece at 2021 Met Gala: 'It's Not Heavy At All'

By Glenn Garner, Lindsay Kimble
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIman has served another iconic fashion moment for the ages. The supermodel, 66, had all eyes on her on Monday as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute Gala in a massive gold feathered headpiece by Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed. "It's not heavy...

people.com

