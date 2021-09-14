Whitebark Pine Considered for Threatened Species Status – the Impacts of a Changing Climate
Dotting mountain ranges throughout the western United States and into Canada, the whitebark pine is a beloved tree by many who have walked beneath it during high altitude treks. With climate change, ecological threats like the mountain pine beetle and blister bark fungus have impacted many of the trees, leading it to be considered for threatened species status under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA).www.sierranevadaally.org
