Whitebark Pine Considered for Threatened Species Status – the Impacts of a Changing Climate

By Claire Carlson
The Sierra Nevada Ally
The Sierra Nevada Ally
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dotting mountain ranges throughout the western United States and into Canada, the whitebark pine is a beloved tree by many who have walked beneath it during high altitude treks. With climate change, ecological threats like the mountain pine beetle and blister bark fungus have impacted many of the trees, leading it to be considered for threatened species status under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA).

www.sierranevadaally.org

PHOTOGRAPHY
The Sierra Nevada Ally

The Sierra Nevada Ally

Reno, NV
ABOUT

The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.

 https://sierranevadaally.org/

