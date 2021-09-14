CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart on a rocky year for the app

By Casey Newton
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a contentious year for WhatsApp. In January, a simple effort to update its terms of service to enable some commerce features triggered a massive backlash in India, helping its rival Signal to double its user base in a month. In May, the Facebook-owned messaging app sued India over new rules issued by the country’s IT ministry that could break end-to-end encryption around the globe. And just last week, a widely read report in ProPublica drew attention to the service’s use of human reviewers to investigate potential violations of WhatsApp’s terms of service, in part by reading the five most recent messages in any reported exchange.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Big Tech#Ceo#Signal#Propublica#Verge#Iphone
protocol.com

Worker surveillance is making employees miserable

Last weekend, Ashley Gjøvik walked around her apartment unplugging all of her electronics. Apple had just fired her for allegedly leaking information, and for months before then, she had spoken out with claims of harassment, intimidation and surveillance at the company. She'd been thinking through Apple's employee privacy policy, which states that workers have no expectation of privacy when using a personal device for Apple business, and wondered if that meant the company could watch her through her home devices, too.
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

WhatsApp will enable end-to-end encrypted backups later this year

WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption by default ??so the messages sent via WhatsApp can be seen only by the sender and recipient. Today, WhatsApp announced that it will give people the option to protect their WhatsApp backups using end-to-end encryption as well. Until now when you backup WhatsApp message history...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
kfgo.com

WhatsApp launches test of in-app business directory

(Reuters) – Facebook’s messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday launched a new feature to make it possible to search for businesses within its app for the first time, the company told Reuters. The test in São Paulo, Brazil, which allows WhatsApp users to find shops and services through a directory in...
RETAIL
The Independent

WhatsApp update turns app into Yellow Pages

A new feature rolling out with a new WhatsApp update will allow some users to use the message app as a business directory.A pilot program to test the service will launch in São Paulo, Brazil, giving thousands of local shops and services a presence on the Facebook-owned app.“I’m excited we’re starting to pilot a local business directory within WhatsApp,” said Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp.“This will help you find and contact local businesses, like your neighbourhood coffee shop, florist, clothing store and more.”The Yellow Pages-style service will expand to other countries in the coming months if it proves to...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Responds Defiantly After Ruling On Apple App Store Lawsuit

Just because Epic Games got a big win against Apple in court yesterday doesn't mean that the fight over the developer's cash cow Fortnite on the world's second-biggest mobile platform is over. The ruling wasn't a clean sweep for Epic, but Apple has 90 days to comply with allowing third-party payment methods on its app store in spite of the court's decision that "success is not illegal." There are still several roadblocks to Epic's return to the App Store, and in response to the company's victory, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to discuss them.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook names a new CTO with a major focus on hardware

Facebook is serious about being a long-term player in hardware. On Wednesday, the company promoted Andrew Bosworth, the current head of its hardware division that makes Oculus and other consumer devices, to the role of chief technology officer, replacing outgoing CTO Mike Schroepfer when he becomes a senior fellow next year.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Epic CEO Says Apple Has Blacklisted Fortnite for Years to Come

With the recent decision from a judge in the lawsuit between Epic and Apple, Apple will be obligated to allow third party payment options in its apps. Epic Games appealed the ruling since they claim it didn't go far enough in Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers' ruling that Apple doesn't operate as a monopoly in the area of electronic gaming transactions.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy