CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Jennifer Lopez Channels The American Frontier In Ultra-Sexy Ralph Lauren Gown At The Met Gala

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago

Jennifer Lopez has brought her fashion A-game to the Met Gala — no surprise there! See her ultra-sexy western look by Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, has arrived! The highly-anticipated Met Gala guest have made her presence known at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, dressed to the nines and totally hitting the ‘In America’ theme with an all-American designer! J.Lo channeled the American wild, wild west with a Ralph Lauren-designed deep plunging, curve-hugging, high-slit brown dress. She accessorized with a wide-brim leather hat, a thick leather choker and feathered cropped jacket. Her hair was done by Lorenzo Martin for Wella Professionals, and pulled into a long ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJPzN_0bv79tHU00
Jennifer Lopez rocks the Met Gala steps in custom Ralph Lauren. (Shutterstock)

Jennifer’s Met Gala appearance has been hotly speculated for weeks, with many hoping that her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, would be joining her. Unfortunately, he wasn’t in attendance for this one, but the pair made their red carpet debut as a new couple last week at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of The Last Duel. All eyes were on Bennifer as their love fest totally stole the show. The Hustlers star looked hotter than ever rocking a stunning, cleavage-baring white gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika which featured dazzling crystal details around the front. The fitted dress also included a ruffle skirt with a high slit, allowing her to show off her toned legs and glowing tan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxVJd_0bv79tHU00
Jennifer Lopez rocks the Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

Ben, along with the rest of the crowd, couldn’t take his eyes off of her. Apparently, Jennifer chose that dress, in white, for a very special reason, as well. “Jennifer requested white dresses only for her red carpet debut with Ben. White symbolizes a new beginning and rebirth and she told everyone around her that this first appearance with Ben is an official rebirth of their relationship,” a source close to the On The 6 actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpU6d_0bv79tHU00
Jennifer Lopez is glowing at the Met Gala. (Shutterstock)

They continued, “She wanted this appearance to be the official mark of the beginning of carpets and outings for she and Ben. Wearing white was very important to her and her only direction from her team for this moment and she was adamant about it. She feels great.” Not only that — but she looks great, too.

Recall, the date of Sept. 10th, when they made their Venice red carpet appearance was also significant to Bennifer history: the two called off their original nuptials on the same date exactly 18 years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Hobeika
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Frontier#The Met Gala#The In America#All American#Wella Professionals#Hustlers#Lebanese
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Left Price Tag On Dolce & Gabbana Cape

Jennifer Lopez has gone viral because a major fashion don't. J. Lo went viral on Tuesday (August 31st) after being photographed while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Mood fashion show in Venice, Italy. The reason Jennifer made headlines is because the tag to her Dolce & Gabbana cape was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Garner Steps Out Unbothered With Son Samuel After Ex-Husband Scott Foley Dished About Their 'Short-Lived' Marriage

The mother-of-three was spotted hanging with her youngest child, son Samuel, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, September 21. The 49-year-old actress went super casual for the day, wearing a tan-colored dress with sneaks, as the 9-year-old — whom she shares with ex-hubby Ben Affleck — appeared to be coming home from school with a lunchbox and backpack slung over his shoulder. (She also shares daughters Violet and Seraphina with the Argo director.)
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy