How Big Brother 21's Ovi Kabir Feels About The Cookout And CBS' Attempts To Embrace Diversity
Big Brother 23 is rolling right along at CBS, and for the first time in the American version's history, there will 100% be a Black winner when the dust settles, thanks in large part to the efforts of The Cookout alliance. The people-of-color crew managed to maneuver their way through the house and ensure that all members made it to the final six without being eliminated. There have been some fans who claim that The Cookout's effort is reverse racism and somehow unfair to other contestants, but former Houseguests like Season 21's Ovi Kabir have added their own unique perspectives to the conversation.www.cinemablend.com
