CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Abundance of young quarterbacks caught Tom Brady’s eye in Week 1

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsSC2_0bv79FPm00
Since many of his peers have retired, it's no surprise Tom Brady suddenly finds himself in a league with rookie and second-year starting quarterbacks. [ \162016000147\ | Times ]

TAMPA — Tom Brady got a chance to watch a lot of NFL football Sunday and came away with one prevailing thought: the quarterback position has gotten a lot younger than he remembers it.

“I don’t remember this many rookies playing,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast Monday. “Even the second-year guys. Tua (Tagovailoa), (Justin) Herbert, (Joe) Burrow, Trevor Lawrence. (Justin) Fields played a little bit. Trey Lance played a little bit. Zach Wilson is playing. Mac Jones is playing. That’s a lot of young quarterbacks. Gone are the days of Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning. You know, those are the guys I’m used to hearing about. ...

“I’ll be forgotten here soon. I’ll move on and they’ll be onto someone else but that’s just the way football goes, as does life.”

Of course, no one is likely to forget Brady, who engineered his 49th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime last Thursday to beat the Cowboys 31-29.

Brady said experience has taught him to relax in those late-game situations.

“It’s a pretty good feeling to have and I think a lot of it for me is experience, knowing I’ve been in that situation before and I’ve talked about it with my teammates,” Brady said. “We’re well prepared for it. It doesn’t ensure victory because believe me, I’ve been in those same situations and not come through. ...

“If I would think about more improbable things, I’d say the Super Bowl (2016 season) over Atlanta, down 28-3. That situation is a 99.9 percent chance we’re going to lose that game. This particular situation is very different than that. Once you have those really thrilling victories and you overcome those long odds, I really feel as an athlete you don’t ever feel like you’re out of it.”

Among the other highlights Monday:

On facing the Falcons in Week 2:

“We got a home game, that’s important. We’ve got a home division game, that’s more important. So I think us having a great week, practicing well, there’s a lot of things we need to refine, a lot of things we didn’t do very well the other night. We’ve got to improve those things. The football season is about improvement. You’ve got to identify the problems and you’ve got to solve them.

“(The Falcons) have a new scheme, a new coach, Arthur Smith. A new coordinator, Dean Pees. They have a lot of the guys we’re familiar with. (Quarterback) Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, who I love as a receiver. They drafted (Florida tight end) Kyle Pitts. Deion Jones on defense. (Cornerback) A.J. Terrell was a high pick last year. I feel like I know them pretty well but I got to know them better.”

On how Rob Gronkowski’s spirit is back:

“When I see him play now, the real Rob Gronkowski is back. The spirit of him, which makes everyone love him as a person, as a teammate, as a player. That spirit he has in his eyes about his joy of life, his joy of football is back. And when I saw him play the other night, that’s his most authentic self. For someone who has watched him a long time, he had it and it faded away. He ended up retiring because he didn’t find the joy he had. And to see him regain it is one of the really great, satisfying things for me in pro sports.”

On how he’s grown to love boating:

“I got pretty seasick in my early 20s and I said, ‘Why the hell do people like boats? I’m never going to buy a boat.’ Of course, I moved to Florida and I rent my house from Derek (Jeter) and he’s got this boat lift and I was here one day in the state of Florida and I said, ‘I’ve got to get a boat.’ I ordered a boat. ...

“It’s actually one of the great things I love to do. Go out on the water, take my family out there. It’s very peaceful. Very serene ... I see there’s a lot more boating in my future considering I’m a Floridian.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Tom Brady Will Make NFL History On Thursday Night

This year marks 21 seasons of Tom Brady as an NFL star. After riding the pine in 2000 as a rookie, the unheralded second-year pro took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe as New England Patriots starting quarterback the following year, leading the franchise to a shocking Super Bowl win.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Tom Brady takes mini shot at Pats fans in latest ad

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady will kick off the 2021 NFL season Thursday night in Tampa, again rocking the Buccaneers uniform that made him feel like “Joe Montana in Kansas City” in Sept. 2020, but “Joe Montana in San Francisco” by the time the campaign ended. It’s been...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady will soon own one of the most amazing stats in NFL history

Tom Brady has already set all kinds of NFL records, especially in the postseason. We know this. It’s not a big deal for the greatest quarterback of all time. But with the five touchdown passes Brady threw in the Buccaneers’ 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday, Brady has already extended a record that may never be broken. Including the postseason, per Pro Football Reference, Brady has thrown 154 touchdown passes in his forties.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Cowboys#Bucs#Twitter
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s harsh realization as the oldest NFL quarterback in 2021

It finally hit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady: he’s a really old man in a league that is seeing a massive youth movement. In the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady expressed his shock with the number of young quarterbacks coming into the NFL and taking the starting positions. While it has always been that way, the Buccaneers signal-caller admitted he is not used to hearing the names of the youngbloods after going toe-to-toe against the likes of other household names like Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Mac Jones: Patriots quarterback talks Tom Brady comparisons

Mac Jones and Tom Brady have many similarities, and just as many differences. As soon as the New England Patriots parted ways with Cam Newton and annointed Jones the new starting quarterback in New England, all of the Boston radio stations, national media outlets and talking heads began to compare the two.
NFL
New York Post

The one thing that surprised Tom Brady during NFL Week 1

Tom Brady spent the final minutes of his Thursday night season-opener manufacturing the 49th game-winning drive of his career. He’s won 231 games, 34 playoff matchups, seven Super Bowls and three MVP awards, while finding ways to replicate success season after season as he enters the 2021 campaign at age 44.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy