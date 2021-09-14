CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two 15-year-olds hospitalized after being shot in North Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwP4t_0bv78piN00

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on Monday night.

It happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old male was shot four times in the head and twice in the thigh. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

A second victim, another 15-year-old male, was shot once in the backside. He is currently listed in stable condition at Temple.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 13

not your biz
8d ago

4 times in the head is not random. Where's the outrage?? Rip down all the statues you want, it will not change the fact that black men are killing other black men with their wildly out of control, out of proportion violence. Groups of white guys with American flags are not out hunting and shooting black people. It's a shame that this boys life only mattered if a cop was forced to shoot him. Crickets from the community? Sad

Reply
8
Charles Cadwallader
8d ago

So, is this really a surprise to anyone? Does anyone think being shot four times in the head is random? Send ammo 9mm ammo and expedite the situation, attrition will eventually solve the problem.

Reply
3
 

