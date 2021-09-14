Police investigating shooting at West York bar

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are attempting to locate a woman accused of deliberately setting two fires inside her hotel room last month. Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, of Lancaster, allegedly committed the two offenses at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Hammock Hotel on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Mechanicsburg are searching for three girls who have been missing for more than a week. On Sept. 13, Trinity Stauffer-Ferrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13, all did not return to their home on the first block of South High Street, police say.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin Fire Company, a car drove into the back of a tractor-trailer parked by mile marker 10.5 on I-81 southbound. Franklin Fire Company's Facebook post says workers needed to...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has died 20 days after falling during a scaffolding collapse at a construction site. Cody Wilson, 34, of Lower Windsor Township, died on Sept. 19 at Wellspan York Hospital, despite undergoing surgeries and being provided other life-saving measures. According to the York...
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Update (4:57) The closed portion of Route 322 has now reopened. One person is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Perry County. Perry County 911 says the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The eastbound lane is...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (11:55 a.m.): Officials say that a crash on Interstate 83 northbound has caused all lanes to be closed in the area of Exit 8 at Glen Rock and Exit 10 at Loganville. PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Interstate 83 southbound is closed in York County due...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (Sept. 21): Rodriguez was located safely. PREVIOUSLY: Upper Allen Township Police are searching for Roxanne Rodriguez, 13, also known as Roxanne Moore of Cumberland County. According to police, Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 19 around 7 p.m. at her home on the 600 block...
