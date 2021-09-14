Police investigating shooting at West York bar

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Mechanicsburg are searching for three girls who have been missing for more than a week. On Sept. 13, Trinity Stauffer-Ferrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13, all did not return to their home on the first block of South High Street, police say.

