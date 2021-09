If you were at the Staten Island Zoo Wednesday afternoon and saw someone talking to a hawk you weren’t seeing things. And no, it wasn’t a crazy person. It was Eric Shuffler, president of Staten Island Entertainment LLC that will oversee the Island’s new minor league baseball team which will play its games at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George as part of the independent Atlantic League beginning in May of 2022.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO