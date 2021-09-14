Ocasio-Cortez attends Met Gala wearing 'Tax the Rich' dress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is letting her dress do the talking, appearing in a gown with the message "tax the rich" at the Met Gala.

The House member was eyed on the red carpet for the star-studded event in New York City on Monday.

The statement-making get-up was created by Brother Vellies, according to Vogue.

“We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given,” Brother Vellies's founder, Aurora James, told the fashion magazine.

"Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future," James said.

The theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit this year is American-made fashion. It was the first time Ocasio-Cortez attended the style-filled soiree.

While it might be the first time Ocasio-Cortez has expressed a political sentiment via fashion, it's hardly the first time she's declared America should "tax the rich." The 31-year-old congresswoman made the same statement in a 2019 tweet during a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate debate.