Illinois State

Illinois man tries to avoid arrest by offering marijuana to highway patrol troopers

By Taya White
KMZU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINN COUNTY — An Illinois man is facing drug charges out of Linn County following a traffic stop where tried to evade arrest by offering the drug supply to troopers. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the stop was initiated on Thursday as the on-duty troopers observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Michael C. Wilkins of Rantoul, Illinois, going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone. As a trooper was speaking with Wilkins, they observed a THC pen in the center console. A search of the vehicle recovered a pill bottle labeled “THC crystals” and a marijuana in the front driver’s side. In the trunk was multiple packages of marijuana and THC controlled substances.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 4

