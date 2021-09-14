Las Vegas Raiders unveil Marcus Mariota package on first drive of Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders got the ball first in their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and unveiled their Marcus Mariota package. The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time on Monday night, after fans were not allowed in during the pandemic during the 2020 season. Playing in front of Raider Nation to close out Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, the Silver and Black got right to work, getting the ball first against the Baltimore Ravens.