Las Vegas Raiders unveil Marcus Mariota package on first drive of Week 1

By Khaled Abdallah
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders got the ball first in their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and unveiled their Marcus Mariota package. The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time on Monday night, after fans were not allowed in during the pandemic during the 2020 season. Playing in front of Raider Nation to close out Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, the Silver and Black got right to work, getting the ball first against the Baltimore Ravens.

playerprofiler.com

Week 1 MNF Showdown: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Welcome to the first edition of Monday Night Showdown. Join your Salary Cap-tain on a voyage through the good, the bad, and the ugly of each MNF matchup this season!. Advanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota Placed on IR After Suffering Quad Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move will keep him out for at least the next three games. Rapoport reported Thursday that Mariota would miss "multiple weeks" after aggravating a quadriceps injury in a Week 1...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Studs and Duds from Week 2 vs. Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders had a complete performance in a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and here are the studs and duds from the road victory. The Las Vegas Raiders were big underdogs coming into this road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers but lead most of the way and were in control for much of the game. They dominated the Steelers’ offense and had a tremendous performance from Derek Carr.
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders failed to provide in-game injury update for Marcus Mariota

The Raiders didn’t fail to disclose the Clelin Ferrell back injury before Monday night’s game against the Ravens. During the contest, however, the Raiders failed to disclose quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s in-game injury. Mariota entered for one snap, ran the ball 31 yards, and left. Coach Jon Gruden told reporters on...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders place QB Marcus Mariota on IR

All offseason Las Vegas Raiders fans were wondering if there was a chance for a Marcus Mariota package. Week 1 came, and three plays in, we saw our first glimpse at what the Mariota package could look like in this offense. However, that didn’t last long as the former Oregon...
NFL
ESPN

Las Vegas Raiders' upset caps record week for NFL underdogs

The Las Vegas Raiders' upset of the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Monday Night Football capped a historic week for NFL underdogs. Twelve underdogs covered the spread, the most in Week 1 in the Super Bowl era. Nine underdogs pulled outright upsets in Week 1, the most in any week in the past four seasons and tied for the most in any opening week in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 defensive players who impressed in Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders suddenly have a defense that can get stops and turnovers, and these four players stood out in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers showed off the team’s new-look defense. Gus Bradley’s unit showed poise and relentlessly harassed Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger all afternoon long, and these are just a few of the defensive players that stood out for the Silver and Black.
NFL
