Sonoma community meeting calendar, Sept. 14
A weekly listing of community meetings and events, typically free and always open to the public. The Sonoma County Community Development Committee (CDC) and the Sonoma County Cities and Towns Advisory (CTAC) will hold concurrent public hearings to identify housing and community development needs and priorities, review past program performance, and review the proposed FY 2022-2023 funding in a 10 a.m. online format. sonomacounty.zoom.us, meeting ID: 975 2434 708; passcode: 229472; Phone (669) 900-9128.www.sonomanews.com
