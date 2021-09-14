MDOT To Improve Surface On Security Boulevard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration ( MD OT SHA ) has begun improving the roadway surface on Security Boulevard.

This area is between Rolling Road and east of I-695 in western Baltimore County.

If the weather allows it, the resurfacing project should continue through mid-October. This highway maintenance project cost $630,000. Contractor crews will work overnight Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, with temporary single lane closures on both directions of Security Boulevard .

MD OT SHA ’s contractor, Gray & Son, In c. of Timonium, will use electronic signs, cones and barrels to alert drivers about the work zone.