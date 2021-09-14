CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Wein, Newport music festival founder and innovative promoter, dies at 95

By Matt Schudel
 9 days ago

George Wein, an impresario whose Newport jazz and folk festivals were the scenes of musical milestones, including the revival of Duke Ellington's career and Bob Dylan's epochal decision to "go electric" in 1965, and whose idea for outdoor performances became the model for Woodstock, Lollapalooza and countless other live-performance extravaganzas, died Sept. 13 at his apartment in Manhattan. He was 95.

celebrityaccess.com

Legendary Festival Impresario George Wein Dead At 95

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — George T. Wein, the noted promoter, pianist, and producer, and philanthropist who founded the Newport Jazz Festival and co-founded the Newport Folk Festival with Peter Seeger and Theodore Bikel, has died. He was 95. According to an obituary published by the Festival Foundation, Wein died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepublicsradio.org

George Wein remembers Bob Dylan’s electric moment at the Newport Folk Festival

George Wein died Monday at the age of 95. He was the founder of the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals and helped set the template for music festivals around the world. In 2015, he talked with Chuck Hinman, morning host for The Public’s Radio. It was 50 years after Bob Dylan played at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival and shocked the folk music faithful with an electric guitar.
NEWPORT, RI
wrkf.org

Jazz And Folk Music Champion George Wein Dies At 95

George Wein, one of America’s most storied and influential live-music impresarios, died on Monday at 95. Originally a pianist, he co-founded the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MUSIC
offbeat.com

George Wein, founding producer of New Orleans Jazz Fest, dies at age 95

George Wein, the creative visionary credited with creating the concept of the contemporary music festival, died on Monday at his apartment in Manhattan. He was 95. Wein founded the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954, but his crowning achievement came in 1970 when he brought the concept to New Orleans with the Jazz and Heritage Festival, a landmark event enabling the public interracial celebration of black culture in a city that was still struggling with the aftermath of integration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Farewell to Newport Festivals’ Founder and A New Host for ‘Mountain Stage,’ and More

Kathy Mattea was named the new host of "Mountain Stage." (Photo by Amos Perrine) George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival and later its folk counterpart, died this week at the age of 95. His inaugural jazz fest in 1954 became a template for such events for decades afterward, across genres. In a story about the history of the Newport Folk Festival in No Depression’s Winter 2020/”All Together Now” journal, Wein spoke of the feeling of community that makes music festivals such a special experience. “There’s a feeling of togetherness at a folk festival that you never encounter anywhere else. … [T]his music is not something that you listen to or are in awe of — you are part of the music. It relates to you and your thinking at that time. And so whatever the message is now, it might be a little different, but it’s very similar to what it was 40, 50 years ago.” Read more about Wein, his love of jazz (including playing it himself!), and the growth of his festivals in this obituary from The New York Times.
MUSIC
berkshirefinearts.com

Jazz Entrepreneur George Wein at 95

I was a teenager in the 1950s when my Uncle Jim Flynn took my sister and me to see Duke Ellington. It was my first experience of live jazz in what later became a career as a critic. During intermission my uncle introduced me to the Duke who years later I interviewed for the Boston Herald Traveler.
ENTERTAINMENT
Antelope Valley Press

George Wein, jazz festival trailblazer, dies at 95

George Wein, the impresario who almost single-handedly turned the jazz festival into a worldwide phenomenon, died Monday at his apartment in Manhattan. He was 95. His death was announced by a spokesperson, Carolyn McClair. Jazz festivals were not an entirely new idea when Wein was approached about presenting a weekend...
ENTERTAINMENT
tulanehullabaloo.com

Celebrating Jazz Fest mastermind George Wein

George Wein, jazz pianist and pioneer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival died Sept. 13 at the age of 95. The impresario’s legacy helped jazz music become what it is today in American culture. He is remembered as a champion of jazz, art, philanthropy and equality. Born in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whatsupnewp.com

History in the Making: George Wein, Newport Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement

Note: In 2015, Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams prepared this piece for the Newport Jazz Festival blog. We’re re-posting an edited version today in honor of George Wein. Daily headlines remind us that the nation is still struggling with its legacy of slavery, prejudice, and discrimination. The Newport Jazz Festival (along with its sister festival Newport Folk), was designed as a unifying event where artists and fans could escape from the world around them and simply enjoy the music.
NEWPORT, RI
