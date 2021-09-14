Many Twists, Turns and Oregon Coast Surprises Just South of Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – For a simple four-mile stretch of Highway 101 and strands, there are heaps crammed into the area just south of Cannon Beach. It's an absorbing, sometimes head-scratching sampling of Oregon coast that can almost make for a kind of archetype for the rest of the region: showing off rugged cliffs, long tracts of soft sands, and more than a few mysteries in history and science. Scenic wonders and panoramas are mixed with eye-popping details, with two major state parks, a village and more than a few striking viewpoints.