Transgender Prof to be Reinstated After Administrator Questioned Her “Lifestyle,” University Fired Her: Ruling

By AJ McDougall
 9 days ago
The 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Monday that a transgender professor be reinstated with tenure to the university that fired her, 10 years after an administrator said her “lifestyle” disturbed him. In a 55-page ruling, the appellate court determined that Rachel Tudor had been discriminated against on the basis of her gender identity, and ruled that her lost pay and lawyer fees be subsidized by Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Tudor, an English professor, transitioned to female in 2007, according to the federal employment suit. Her application for tenure was subsequently blocked by the university administration, after its vice president for academic affairs, Douglas McMillan, asked if she could be fired because her “transgender lifestyle” offended his religious sensibilities.

