Police: 1-Year-Old Girl Administered Naloxone After Falling Unresponsive Inside North Philadelphia Dunkin’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a baby girl was administered naloxone after falling unresponsive inside a Dunkin’ in North Philadelphia Monday. It happened inside the Dunkin’ at Front Street and Wyoming Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the 1-year-old girl was crying and then fell unresponsive.

The baby and both parents were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where the girl was administered Narcan. She is currently in stable condition.

Police say the Special Victims Unit and the Department of Human Services have been notified.