LEWISTON, N.Y. — As a part of Climate Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of modernization work at the Niagara Power Plant. The announcement was originally made earlier this week, but Hochul traveled to the plant on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the $460 million project, which took 10 years to complete. The modernization is the first milestone in the Next Generation Niagara project, which will invest an additional $1.1 billion in the plant for the next 15 years.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO