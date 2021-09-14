CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police investigating carjacking in Timonium on Monday

By Kelly Broderick
 9 days ago
Baltimore County Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in Timonium on Monday.

Police say at around 4:20 p.m., a suspect approached the victim as they were entering their car.

The suspect struggled with the victim for their car keys and even though a Good Samaritan attempted to intervene, the suspect managed to get into the car and drive away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

A short time later, detectives recovered the victim’s car and took a person of interest into custody.

