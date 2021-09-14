SLCC, Boys & Girls Club announce new education partnership

The Boys & Girls Club is partnering up with SLCC to give scholarships to young adults in Acadiana who are heading to college.

Monday, the groups announced that Boys & Girls Club employees attending SLCC will now be able to access an additional $500 per semester from the college for up to four semesters.

The club will also pick a distinguished youth to receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend SLCC.

2021 distinguished youths from each club are:

• Aziana Gobert, Granberry Club, Lafayette

• Devin Segura, Jackie Club, Lafayette

• Mckinsey Nicholas, Vermilion Club, Abbeville

• Zykeiveyun Narcisse, Iberia Club, New Iberia

Zykeiveyun, BGCA’s Acadiana Youth of the Year, enrolled in SLCC in August majoring in Business Administration. He will receive the $1,000 tuition assistance as a result of this new partnership.

"SLCC and Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana truly have very similar missions in terms of supporting individuals reaching their highest potential through education," explained SLCC Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement Lana Fontenot. "So when we really met, it truly just made sense to support each other's organizations through tuition and higher education."

The tuition assistance will apply to SLCC's for-credit courses that lead to technical diplomas and associate degrees. It will begin for the current Fall 2021 semester. Part-time students working for BGCA will have the opportunity to receive an additional $250/semester for up to four semesters.

SLCC says it has solidified similar partnerships with MacLaff, Inc. and Miller Management Inc., family-owned businesses that manage McDonalds restaurants throughout the area.

“Thanks to SLCC and their leadership, we are thrilled to be able to offer our youth and employees the opportunity to further their education with tuition assistance,” said Rhyan Wheeler, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. “The partnership opens doors for our youth who may not have considered a degree and allows our biggest asset, our staff, the opportunity to further their education. It’s a win-win!”

