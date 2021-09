FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is honoring Washington County for being the first county in Oregon to reach the 80% vaccination mark. On Wednesday, Brown visited Forest Grove during one of the county’s most popular weekly vaccination clinics. Nonprofit Adelante Mujeres has been hosting the clinic every Wednesday since early July, offering vaccine recipients a special incentive: a $50.00 gift certificate to the Forest Grove Farmer's Market right outside their doors. It’s a place where many in the community feel safe.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO