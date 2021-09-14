Takeaways from thrilling wins by Norwalk and St. Paul

NORWALK — Twenty thoughts on last weekend’s thrilling victories by the Norwalk and St. Paul football teams, which had an array of emotions before, during and after the games:

1. The outpouring for the sudden death of Max Soviak has been evident throughout the region since word reached us all on Aug. 27. The U.S. Navy Corpsman was killed in action in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26. The 2017 Edison graduate played football and wrestled for the Chargers among other activities.

2. It was hard not to notice that Edison’s first home football game after Soviak’s death was going to be on Sept. 10 against Norwalk. Also held the weekend of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the game served as a chance for many to come together at a school event that size for the first time since Soviak's death. The two neighboring school districts are just six miles apart and have a long history in athletics and extra-curricular events. What was already going to be a large crowd was even bigger, which made the moment of silence that much more impactful before kickoff.

3. As someone who has seen numerous flyovers in person, nothing quite prepares you for the four-ship “missing man” flyover that was done by the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio National Guard. With both teams on the field, and even knowing it was going to happen, seeing the one plane break off and go straight up from the other three as a tribute to Soviak was a true "lump in the throat" moment.

“It was awesome and a great tribute,” Edison coach Jim Hall said. “I had chills watching that flyover and seeing the family there.”

“It was probably one of the most emotional moments I’ve experienced at a high school football game,” Norwalk coach Todd Fox said. “It made it more real than it already was.”

4. It was also hard not to be impressed with the Edison school district despite the Chargers coming up a play short in the final minute of the 20-13 loss. Between working at the annual Melon Festival, school in session and all the events surrounding Soviak’s death, the players, coaches, faculty and students have had quite a bit thrown their way.

5. The game itself was fitting for this backyard rivalry. Though the game has taken a few breaks in the last 20 years, quietly it has produced eight one-possession finishes in the last 20 meetings dating back to 1997. We’ve seen games won in overtime, on a two-point conversion, a last-second touchdown pass, a fumble return, and a goal line stand — all before last week’s surprise ending.

6. The game seemed destined for overtime. After the Truckers couldn’t move the ball for two straight plays, it was third-and-10 at the Norwalk 48 in a 13-13 game as the clock ticked inside a minute remaining. Letting the seconds run down, Norwalk appeared content for two more downs just to see what could happen, and the result was an impressive 52-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Payne Flores with 40 seconds left.

7. Flores’ jaunt was the longest touchdown run by a Norwalk quarterback since Week 8 of the 2013 season, when Jordan Johnson — who in my opinion had the best single-season by a QB in program history — had a 65-yard TD run vs. Vermilion on Oct. 18, 2013. Flores got one key block from Xaviar Eastman for the first opening, then was only touched briefly by one Edison defender in simply outrunning the Charger defense for Norwalk’s best play in four weeks to date.

8. With the benefit of hindsight, multiple plays can be singled out as the difference in any game. But it’s hard to dispute Daniel Traczek’s interception on fourth-and-goal in the waning moments of the first quarter as the play of the game for the Truckers. Until the final minutes of the game, the Chargers had answered everything Norwalk did, but red zone turnovers always stand out more in a one-possession game.

9. Even at 1-3, this Edison team is in better shape than one might think. Losses by seven points each to Bellevue and Norwalk were good tests for what is starting to shape up as a more open than usual SBC Bay Division beginning next week. I still suspect the Chargers will have a say in who wins the league in 2021.

10. From Norwalk's perspective, it was desperation in Week 4. Everyone knows who the Truckers are facing this week when Columbus Bishop Hartley comes to town. The Hawks have won three state championships in the last 10 years, and are two years removed from a state semifinal appearance. It doesn’t make the challenge any less — both this week and when SBC Lake play begins. But the Truckers have to feel a lot better at 1-3 than being 0-4 with three close defeats.

Edon vs. St. Paul delivers

11. I suppose it was somewhere around the third touchdown of the first quarter when the thought first popped in my head. Mentally all week it was a thought that Saturday’s game between Edon and St. Paul could become a track meet. By the time each team went up and down the field twice on each other, it wasn’t a stretch to already think the last team with the ball was going to win the game.

12. Anyone who thought the Bombers weren’t going to be a formidable opponent coming in because of their perceived strength of schedule hadn’t been paying attention. Edon came here just two years ago in the state playoffs and made the Flyers earn a 35-21 win — and came back on a new grass surface and an offense as good as any a St. Paul team has ever faced.

13. I covered that game two years ago. I remember thinking then that a sophomore quarterback who had nice size was going to be a problem. Fast forward to the present and Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue is nearing the 10,000-yard mark in passing. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior didn’t disappoint to say the least on Saturday.

14. Gallehue’s final line in the 45-44 loss was 39-of-46 passing for 516 yards and five touchdowns. A common trap is to be caught in the moment, but after thinking on this for a few days, my mind is well made up. Gallehue is the best quarterback St. Paul has ever faced since John Livengood became the head coach 31 years ago. As it worked out, the first person Livengood saw as he walked across the field to shake hands was Gallehue. “That’s probably fair, he’s the best quarterback we’ve ever faced here,” Livengood said. "He's a player."

15. Being recruited by NCAA Division II schools, Gallehue made a throw in the third quarter that is as good as any I’ve seen in a high school game. He briefly pump faked a screen to his right, then off his back foot without leaning into the throw, made a perfect spiral 38 yards down field into the hands of receiver Ethan Steinke, who never had to move his hands or stop his running to complete the 67-yard TD pass and catch.

16. Before the game, St. Paul also did a fine job recognizing the 9/11 anniversary. Again, knowing it was going to happen, hearing the silence as the bell tolled by the Northern Ohio Fraternal Order of the Leatherheads Society still gets to you. It’s as stark of a reminder as I’ll ever need to be grateful to see another day.

17. This game is full of goofy stats, but consider this one. Edon ran the ball twice. One was a 1-yard TD on a keeper by Gallehue in the middle of the north end zone. The second was a 2-yard loss for the game-winning points when running back Henley Dye was tackled in the end zone in the exact same spot as Gallehue’s TD. The safety for two points and the 45-44 lead with five minutes left was also the only time Gallehue handed the ball off to a teammate.

18. Edon threw 46 times, countered by St. Paul running the ball 61 times (for 400 yards). It couldn’t have been two more contrasting styles. But it’s worth noting, though it passed just three times, QB Eli Fisher threw a 19-yard pass to Aiden Kusser to set up a first quarter score, then threw TDs to Will Stieber (10 yards) and Harley Stoll (35 yards). Those three passes were as impactful in the bottom line as any other play.

19. Edon coach Bob Olwin had the line of the night. When I asked him if he could pick a play or turning point in the game, he paused, rubbed his head, and simply said: “What turning point? We went back and forth the whole night. The turning point was they ended up with one more point, and we made too many mistakes to overcome that one point.”

20. The celebration afterwards was fun, but also served as a reminder. The St. Paul student section ran onto the field to celebrate with the players. A pretty good-sized crowd was roaring and the marching band was playing the fight song.

“That was awesome and one of the best moments of high school for sure seeing the student section running out on the field to celebrate with us,” senior running back Quincey Crabbs said.

It was a breath of fresh air to see high school football "back" in that way after the restrictions of 2020. But this game also was scheduled midday Tuesday because South Central canceled as a result of COVID issues. This weekend was thrilling and fun to experience — but last year and already this season has taught us all to savor every last snap.