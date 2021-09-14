FOUND: Longview police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Van Zandt County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Monday, around 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 47 about 12 miles south of Wills Point. The preliminary crash report...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:15 a.m., officials responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Exit 533 off Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County. There is no threat...
LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police are investigating a scene where a man and woman were found deceased. The bodies were found inside a house in the 100 block of Home Avenue around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. "As with any unattended death, our crime scene unit and detectives...
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen on August 31. James Burks Jr. was last seen at a residence in the 1600 block of Charlotte Dr. in Tyler. Burks is described as 55, 6 feet tall, weighing 235 pounds, and has short black curly hair and brown eyes. He suffers from seizures and memory loss.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is currently working on a traffic accident in 1200 block of the North Northwest Loop 323 (around Garden Valley and Loop 323). At this time, all northbound traffic on Loop 323 is being delayed, due to vehicles in the roadway and an officer investigating a major accident.
HAWKINS, Texas — The Texas Rangers and the Hawkins Police Department were called to an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Sept. 16. Preliminary information at this time is that the incident took place on FM-14 near Hawkins High School at approximately 4:45 p.m. The scene is secure, there is not a...
