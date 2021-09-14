FOUND: Longview police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing person who was last seen on August 31. James Burks Jr. was last seen at a residence in the 1600 block of Charlotte Dr. in Tyler. Burks is described as 55, 6 feet tall, weighing 235 pounds, and has short black curly hair and brown eyes. He suffers from seizures and memory loss.

TYLER, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO