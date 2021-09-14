CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TE’s comments speak volumes!

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

It obvious by his own comments that he’s been too soft on LJD. If he’s been soft on him has he also been so on the rest of the offense? That would explain a lot!. The other thing that glares by one comment is that not all of LJD’s issues are on the field. CJ Spiller is accustomed to discipline on and off the field and that’s his expectation.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Te#Ljd
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Harsin on TE’s: ‘A very important position’

AUBURN | Auburn’s tight ends combined to catch 13 passes in 11 games last season. John Samuel Shenker had five receptions of his own in last Saturday’s season-opening win over Akron. It’s clear that it’s a new era for the Tigers’ tight ends under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and offensive...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Packers TE has blunt comments about Aaron Rodgers’ work ethic

It’s fair to say that Aaron Rodgers did not have his best game this past weekend. The Green Bay Packers got absolutely blown out at the New Orleans Saints 38-3 and it was pretty clear that the team looked bad in all phases. Rogers finished the game with 133 yards on 15-of-28 passing and two interceptions, one of which he blamed on a “double nut shot” he’d received on an earlier play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Getting sick of TE's postgame comments. Pretty much all he

Says these days is, the other team did something we didn't prepare for, new exotic coverage we've never seen, and we can't/couldn't adjust. We can't snap under center because "that's not what we do" which is complete b.s. Two power runs and game is over but he risks a shotgun snap with a handoff in the endzone smh. Basically, he's NOT DOING what a coach being paid $2M per year are SUPPOSED to do during a game. What makes it infuriating is it was against a really bad GT team. This shouldn't be happening.
NFL
tigernet.com

TE's YAFL playbook

He needs to ask for a refund. On a more serious note. GT played with 3 down linemen against our 5 offensive linemen and our guards struggled. Not touching a DL/LB on passing/running plays. Pulling as a lead blocker and not touching anyone. Hard to watch. And yes - the refs did favor GT during this game.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Rededicating myself as a Clemson fan. I’m STILL ALL IN

Regardless the outcome this Saturday or this season I’m proud to call this my team, proud of our players and coaches, proud to be a Clemson man, and excited that the best is STILL yet to come. When Dabo arrived, he had a dream and vision so big no one...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

So, I rewatched the game as best I could, condsidering it

Was on 3 different stations. And here is my take. The offense is close. 3 or 4 plays could have made a huge diference. First, on the 4th and 2 to Shipley,if the pulling guard seals the linebacker, Shipley has a huge crease between the safety and the corner (who was being blocked), and I feel certain he would have scored. Second, On the 4th and I, which should have been 4th and 1 foot, the tight end who was in the back field to DJ's right, lolligagged (at least that is what it looked like to me) and was so slow leading DJ through the hole to the left of center, that he got in his way and held DJ up....we were short and DJ reached for it and fumbled. Third, a dropped pass on 3rd down and an over thrown pass to a wide open receiver on third down stopped drives. Both easily made plays.Fourth, we had I think a wide receiver screen,and when DJ turned and stepped to throw, ALL 3 RECEIVERS WERE TRYING TO BLOCK SOMEBODY. DJ had that ### look on his face and just had to pull it down and run it. NOT HIS FAULT AT ALL.
NFL
tigernet.com

TNET: ESPN's Herbstreit says the book is out on the Clemson offense

The book is out on the Clemson offense, according to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Full Story ». I'll bet ya money he is gone at the end of the season if things aren't fixed. But, it's a lot more than just play calling. It's execution. I got downvoting for saying that on another crying thread, but it's the truth. I came from football excellence and the play didn't matter if you execute your assignments. If you are dominating, the play call really doesn't matter all that much.
NFL
tigernet.com

What really happened with lyn j dixon

Heard he got a DUI over the summer and the tipping point was this past week when lyn j told pace that the coaches said he was starting but pace was the real starter. The coaches got extremely mad and said he’d never see the field again.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy