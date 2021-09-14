CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Peyton Manning has hilarious Las Vegas Raiders prediction in first broadcast

By Vincent Frank
Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, debuted as a broadcasting duo on ESPN2 during “Monday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens .

It was reported this summer that the two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks would provide analysis in a simulcast of the original ESPN broadcast . Pretty much everyone was excited to see what they had to offer.

From the get, Peyton Manning did his best troll job. Immediately after the Raiders’ first play of the game, the Hall of Fame quarterback predicted that they would finish the season with a 6-11 record.

Manning sure won’t make many fans in the Vegas area with this prediction. But in reality, this iteration of the Raiders really shouldn’t come close to sniffing .500. Just look at our season predictions .

NFL world reacts to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning debut

Comments / 1

The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Injury News For Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dazzled for a second consecutive week in his team’s noteworthy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t come out completely unscathed. The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Despite not missing a play in...
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL
