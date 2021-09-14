WATCH: Peyton Manning has hilarious Las Vegas Raiders prediction in first broadcast

Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, debuted as a broadcasting duo on ESPN2 during “Monday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens .

It was reported this summer that the two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks would provide analysis in a simulcast of the original ESPN broadcast . Pretty much everyone was excited to see what they had to offer.

From the get, Peyton Manning did his best troll job. Immediately after the Raiders’ first play of the game, the Hall of Fame quarterback predicted that they would finish the season with a 6-11 record.

Manning sure won’t make many fans in the Vegas area with this prediction. But in reality, this iteration of the Raiders really shouldn’t come close to sniffing .500. Just look at our season predictions .

NFL world reacts to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning debut

