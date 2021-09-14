CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

With this move, new second entrance at Sam’s Club drawing closer

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 9 days ago
A new entrance into Sam’s Club and Walmart off Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Oakwood is in the works. The entrance could help relieve what is now really bad traffic congestion on Mundy Mill Road in front of Sam’s, Walmart and the University of North Georgia. - photo by Scott Rogers

An agreement for a second entrance to Sam’s Club in Oakwood has been reached between the city and the retail giant.

The agreement, which sets out responsibilities and costs in the project, was approved Monday, Sept. 13, by Oakwood City Council.

A timeline for the project wasn't available.

Sam’s Club’s current lone entrance is at 3875 Mundy Mill Road, a busy, signalized intersection that also serves as a key entrance to the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

The new driveway would run from Sam’s Club to Thurmon Tanner behind Jameson Inn hotel at 3530 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, Oakwood City Manager B.R. White has said.

Motorists traveling south or north on Thurmon Tanner will be able to enter the shopping center, but those leaving the shopping center will only be able to turn right or head south on Thurmon Tanner, White said.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
